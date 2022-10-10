Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.51

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 26817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.25 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,864,000 after purchasing an additional 629,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,550 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,988,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,924,000 after purchasing an additional 657,139 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,687,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,821,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 138.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,453,000 after buying an additional 3,775,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

