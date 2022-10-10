Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,494,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,882,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 1,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,175,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,504 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,026,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,688,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $22.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

