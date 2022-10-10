Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALGT. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Melius assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.60.
Allegiant Travel Price Performance
ALGT stock opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.28. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $67.24 and a 12-month high of $198.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel
In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,028.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,028.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,646 shares of company stock worth $555,923 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
