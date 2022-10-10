Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALGT. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Melius assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.60.

ALGT stock opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.28. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $67.24 and a 12-month high of $198.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,028.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,028.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,646 shares of company stock worth $555,923 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

