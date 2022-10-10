Allegro MicroSystems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,835 put options on the company. This is an increase of 806% compared to the average daily volume of 313 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ ALGM traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,219. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

