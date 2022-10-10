Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $54.50

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 54.50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 55.24 ($0.67), with a volume of 692237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.90 ($0.68).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.75) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.57) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88. The firm has a market cap of £298.20 million and a PE ratio of 2,795.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a GBX 0.59 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Alliance Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.55%.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

