Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.93. 1,238,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,043,891. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.95.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

