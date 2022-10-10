Alphastar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INKM. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $1,555,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 170.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,025 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $844,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INKM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,400. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

