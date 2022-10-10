Alphastar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $81.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.