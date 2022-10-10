Alphastar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $81.83.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.