Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,779,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $72.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,229. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
