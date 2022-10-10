Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 150.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 19.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.96 on Monday, hitting $237.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.81 and its 200-day moving average is $239.58. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

