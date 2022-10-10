Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.06. 117,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,855,328. The company has a market capitalization of $209.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $182.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

