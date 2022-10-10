Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.26. 4,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,263. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53.

