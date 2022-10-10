Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 2,521 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.6% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 53.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 665.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 70,986 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,270. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

