Alpine F1 Team Fan Token Achieves Market Cap of $38.67 Million (ALPINE)

Alpine F1 Team Fan Token (ALPINE) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Alpine F1 Team Fan Token has a total market cap of $38.67 million and approximately $23.83 million worth of Alpine F1 Team Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpine F1 Team Fan Token has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpine F1 Team Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.40 or 0.00017685 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003172 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069804 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10671420 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Alpine F1 Team Fan Token

Alpine F1 Team Fan Token’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Alpine F1 Team Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,360,000 tokens. Alpine F1 Team Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @alpinef1team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alpine F1 Team Fan Token is www.binance.com/en/fan-token/team-profile/alpine.

Alpine F1 Team Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpine F1 Team Fan Token (ALPINE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Alpine F1 Team Fan Token has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 11,360,000 in circulation. The last known price of Alpine F1 Team Fan Token is 3.52625347 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $4,046,451.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/fan-token/team-profile/alpine.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpine F1 Team Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpine F1 Team Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpine F1 Team Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

