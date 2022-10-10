Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PINE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.62. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,842. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,142 shares in the company, valued at $138,169.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 15,730 shares of company stock worth $266,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

