Alvey Chain Price Down 27.2% This Week (WALV)

Alvey Chain (WALV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Alvey Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0769 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alvey Chain has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. Alvey Chain has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Alvey Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alvey Chain

Alvey Chain launched on August 13th, 2022. Alvey Chain’s total supply is 160,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. The official website for Alvey Chain is www.alveychain.com. Alvey Chain’s official Twitter account is @alveychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alvey Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alvey Chain (WALV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Alvey Chain has a current supply of 160,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Alvey Chain is 0.07535632 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,433,157.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.alveychain.com/.”

