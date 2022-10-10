ALYATTES (ALYA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $91,465.00

ALYATTES (ALYA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, ALYATTES has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. ALYATTES has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $91,465.00 worth of ALYATTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALYATTES token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001496 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ALYATTES Token Profile

ALYATTES was first traded on January 4th, 2022. ALYATTES’s total supply is 199,239,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,280,241 tokens. ALYATTES’s official Twitter account is @alyattes_alya and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALYATTES is www.alyattes.io. ALYATTES’s official message board is medium.com/@alyattesofficial. The Reddit community for ALYATTES is https://reddit.com/r/alyattesofficial.

ALYATTES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALYATTES (ALYA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ALYATTES has a current supply of 199,239,868.64176336 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ALYATTES is 0.27965258 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $103,514.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.alyattes.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALYATTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALYATTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALYATTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

