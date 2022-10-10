Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.84

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.
Amada Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14.
Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amada had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $571.45 million during the quarter.
Amada Company Profile
Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.
