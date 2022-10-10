AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,588 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $4,099,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 185.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.08.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

