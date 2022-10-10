Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Increased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.5 %

ADI stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,582. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.64.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.53.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

