Analysts Set Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Price Target at $116.54

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.54.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $106.84 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.