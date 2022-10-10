Analysts Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Target Price at $67.67

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.67.
SEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Sealed Air
Sealed Air Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $44.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $70.72.
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Sealed Air Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.
Sealed Air Company Profile
Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
Further Reading
