Analyzing 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) & Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Capstone Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|1stdibs.Com
|$102.73 million
|2.28
|-$20.96 million
|($0.56)
|-10.84
|Capstone Technologies Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Capstone Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1stdibs.Com.
Risk and Volatility
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for 1stdibs.Com and Capstone Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|1stdibs.Com
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2.33
|Capstone Technologies Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 108.68%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.
Profitability
This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Capstone Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|1stdibs.Com
|-20.57%
|-19.67%
|-15.33%
|Capstone Technologies Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Insider & Institutional Ownership
51.0% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
1stdibs.Com beats Capstone Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About 1stdibs.Com
1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
About Capstone Technologies Group
Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer products. Through its subsidiary, America Fiber Optics Group, its products include fiber optics cables. The company was founded on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.