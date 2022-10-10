Analyzing Coty (NYSE:COTY) and Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) and Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coty and Jupiter Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty 0 4 6 0 2.60 Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coty presently has a consensus target price of $10.59, suggesting a potential upside of 67.31%. Given Coty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coty is more favorable than Jupiter Wellness.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty 2.45% 8.41% 2.27% Jupiter Wellness -438.51% -152.31% -133.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coty and Jupiter Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Coty and Jupiter Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty $5.30 billion 1.00 $259.50 million $0.08 79.13 Jupiter Wellness $2.88 million 5.95 -$28.10 million N/A N/A

Coty has higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness.

Volatility and Risk

Coty has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Wellness has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Coty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Coty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coty beats Jupiter Wellness on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coty

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co. brands. The company provides Consumer Beauty products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and e-commerce retailers under the Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Jovan, Max Factor, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, Sally Hansen, and 007 James Bond brands. Coty Inc. also sells its products through third-party distributors to approximately 120 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in New York, New York. Coty Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cottage Holdco B.V.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

