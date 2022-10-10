Analyzing Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) & Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) and Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Quanergy Systems has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stoneridge has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quanergy Systems and Stoneridge’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanergy Systems N/A N/A $17.57 million N/A N/A Stoneridge $770.46 million 0.58 $3.41 million ($1.16) -14.21

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Quanergy Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stoneridge.

11.1% of Quanergy Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Stoneridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Quanergy Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Stoneridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quanergy Systems and Stoneridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanergy Systems N/A N/A -46.81% Stoneridge -3.82% -10.00% -4.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Quanergy Systems and Stoneridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanergy Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Stoneridge 0 1 0 0 2.00

About Quanergy Systems

Quanergy Systems, Inc. develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications. Its products are used in various applications, such as mapping, security, smart city and smart spaces, industrial automation, and transportation applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, actuators, and connectors that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity, and compliance products. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment's electronic control units regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The Stoneridge Brazil segment designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services; vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories; in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices; and telematics solutions. It provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

