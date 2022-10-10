Analyzing Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC)

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Resonate Blends and Global Arena, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonate Blends 3,881.02% -59.92% 494.82% Global Arena -170.79% N/A -255.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resonate Blends and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Resonate Blends and Global Arena’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonate Blends $30,000.00 72.40 -$4.87 million N/A N/A Global Arena $1.22 million 0.42 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Arena has higher revenue and earnings than Resonate Blends.

Risk and Volatility

Resonate Blends has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Resonate Blends shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Global Arena shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Resonate Blends beats Global Arena on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, alerts, and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. Global Arena Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

