Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2022

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NGLOY. Investec lowered Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,661.11.

Anglo American Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.604 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

