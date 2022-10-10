Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Clarkson Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Investec lowered Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,661.11.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.604 dividend. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

