Anson Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Anson Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,317,000 after acquiring an additional 536,496 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,894,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,128,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,955,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,384,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.73. The stock had a trading volume of 65,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,837. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.40. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $171.30 and a 52 week high of $317.00.

