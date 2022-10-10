Anson Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Anson Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,317,000 after acquiring an additional 536,496 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,894,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,128,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,955,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,384,000.
VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 2.7 %
NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.73. The stock had a trading volume of 65,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,837. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.40. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $171.30 and a 52 week high of $317.00.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.