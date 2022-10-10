Anson Capital Inc. Sells 5,257 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Anson Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF makes up 3.5% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHDG. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 308,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after buying an additional 165,571 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,125,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 460,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 56,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PHDG traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,398. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $38.54.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.