Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 4.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in AON by 18.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in AON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in AON by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in AON by 2.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.80.

AON stock traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $278.61. 25,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,387. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.39.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

