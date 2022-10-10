Apexium Financial LP Acquires 2,840 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FHLC stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,920. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.