Apexium Financial LP Has $848,000 Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Apexium Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,370 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP owned 0.11% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQJ stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.32. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,013. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

