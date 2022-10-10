Apexium Financial LP Purchases 4,713 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,762,000 after buying an additional 61,751 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,798,000 after buying an additional 43,282 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6,798.2% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,676,000 after purchasing an additional 214,348 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 114,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,206,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of XLG stock traded down $1.71 on Monday, hitting $270.03. 11,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.40. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $269.01 and a 52 week high of $374.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.