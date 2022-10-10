Apexium Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,884,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 44,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.69. 20,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,167. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.96. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

