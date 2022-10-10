Apexium Financial LP Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Apexium Financial LP cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,126 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average of $95.85.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.