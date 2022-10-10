apM Coin One Day Volume Tops $15.92 Million (APM)

apM Coin (APM) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. apM Coin has a market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $15.92 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, apM Coin has traded up 60.5% against the US dollar. One apM Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003188 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin’s launch date was January 4th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin.

apM Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin (APM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. apM Coin has a current supply of 1,812,500,000 with 361,875,000 in circulation. The last known price of apM Coin is 0.02636667 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $8,484,124.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apm-coin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

