Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up about 1.0% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,790 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.71. 32,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,774. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

