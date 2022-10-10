Appleton Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Appleton Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,303 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.2% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.99. 6,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,993. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $83.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.23.

