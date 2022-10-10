Appleton Group LLC Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,372 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. VMware accounts for 1.6% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in VMware by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in VMware by 11,215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 737,075 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after buying an additional 730,561 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in VMware by 16,654.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 635,504 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $72,435,000 after buying an additional 631,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,249,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.55. 29,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,410. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average of $114.50. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

