Appleton Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,938 ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 accounts for 2.4% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 2,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,881,000.

DXD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.40. 36,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $58.79.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

