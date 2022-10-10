Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up about 1.8% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Aptiv by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE APTV traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,342. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average is $99.32.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.40). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,887,195. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.