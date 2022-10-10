Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Position Raised by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 133,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 36,139 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,342. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.98. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,887,195. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.