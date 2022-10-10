Aquarius (AQUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.56 Million

Aquarius (AQUA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Aquarius has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Aquarius token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aquarius has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and $30,887.00 worth of Aquarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Aquarius Profile

Aquarius was first traded on May 6th, 2021. Aquarius’ total supply is 82,682,882,103 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,258,138 tokens. Aquarius’ official website is aqua.network. The Reddit community for Aquarius is https://reddit.com/r/aquariusaqua and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aquarius is medium.com/aquarius-aqua. Aquarius’ official Twitter account is @aqua_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aquarius

According to CryptoCompare, “Aquarius (AQUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Stellar platform. Aquarius has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Aquarius is 0.0006671 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $16,968.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aqua.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aquarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aquarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aquarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

