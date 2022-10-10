Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,436 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 5.7% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.01. 362,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,404,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

