Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RWO traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $37.59. 1,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

