Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.41. 154,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,699,686. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.45.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.