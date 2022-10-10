ARTII Token Price Up 2.9% This Week (ARTII)

ARTII Token (ARTII) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. ARTII Token has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $13,709.00 worth of ARTII Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARTII Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ARTII Token has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARTII Token Profile

ARTII Token was first traded on June 29th, 2021. ARTII Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. ARTII Token’s official message board is medium.com/@artiiworld. ARTII Token’s official Twitter account is @artiifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARTII Token is artiifoundation.org.

Buying and Selling ARTII Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ARTII Token (ARTII) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARTII Token has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ARTII Token is 0.00146023 USD and is up 6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $303.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://artiifoundation.org/.”

