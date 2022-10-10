ARTL Trading 59.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARTL)

ARTL (ARTL) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. ARTL has a market cap of $2.67 million and $9,572.00 worth of ARTL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARTL has traded 59.3% lower against the dollar. One ARTL token can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ARTL Token Profile

ARTL’s launch date was December 31st, 2021. ARTL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. ARTL’s official Twitter account is @artlinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARTL’s official website is artl.network. ARTL’s official message board is artlink-team.medium.com.

ARTL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARTL (ARTL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ARTL has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ARTL is 0.02920454 USD and is down -4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,348.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://artl.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARTL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARTL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARTL using one of the exchanges listed above.

