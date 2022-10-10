Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $89.34

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.34 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 90.12 ($1.09), with a volume of 4029779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.26 ($1.16).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.20) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 6.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 343.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 558.81. The firm has a market cap of £339.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.81.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

